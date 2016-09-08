(Repeats Wednesday's story with no changes to text)
* India considers tighter rules on automated trading
* High-frequency traders worry it will dent their business
* HFT firms holding back investment in new strategies
* HFT sector argues new rules would harm market liquidity
By Abhirup Roy and Euan Rocha
MUMBAI, Sept 7 India's "flash boys", or
high-frequency traders, are pushing back against the domestic
markets regulator and in some cases putting investments in new
strategies on hold, saying proposed tighter rules could render
their ultra-fast systems redundant.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) last month
proposed regulating hyper-fast stock trading, amid concerns that
investors lacking access to such advanced and expensive systems
were being disadvantaged.
But trading firms contend such rules could hurt liquidity
and destabilise Indian markets.
"If you keep changing the rules of the game every now and
then, people are going to worry about how much money they want
to sink in," said Rajesh Baheti, managing director at Crosseas
Capital, adding that investments in new high frequency trading
(HFT) strategies were on hold.
"HFT's not something that gives you instant returns. There's
a huge investment in technology."
India has been a land of opportunity for HFT players as high
transaction costs in some European markets and greater
competition in the United States have encouraged international
HFT companies to flock to India in recent years.
Algo, or automated computer-driven trading of which HFT is a
subset, accounts for over 40 percent of executed orders in
India, above an estimated average of 32 percent across Asian
markets in 2015, according to market research firm Aite Group.
The proposed rules, though, are forcing many to hit the
pause button. Five HFT firms have told Reuters they are holding
back new investments given the uncertainties surrounding the
proposed regulations.
"We were about to set up a new strategy and we were ready to
deploy capital, and build a team of traders and programmers, but
if these changes are implemented that strategy would effectively
be zero," said a Delhi-based industry insider.
"NEGATIVE CONSEQUENCES"
SEBI has said it was looking at potential limits on
so-called algo traders, including "speed bumps" to randomly
delay execution of some orders, and forcing exchanges to take
orders from co-located servers and other sources alternatively,
removing another advantage enjoyed by HFT platforms.
The deadline for submitting responses to SEBI ended on Aug.
31. SEBI has said it planned to analyze the responses and hold
discussions before creating a regulatory framework.
"We will not do anything in haste," Manoj Kumar, SEBI's head
of Market Regulation, told a conference last week. "We will keep
on consulting everybody."
But in a letter sent to SEBI dated Aug. 31, the global
Futures Industry Association, which represents major HFT firms
including Citadel, IMC and Optiver, raised a number of concerns.
It said they may result in "potentially detrimental impacts
to market liquidity, increased risk and increased trading costs
for investors which outweigh potential regulatory benefits."
WAITING GAME
In the discussion paper, SEBI noted that while literature
existed showing algo trading helped tighten spreads and boost
liquidity, research also showed it may raise costs for non-algo
traders and increase the risk of "flash crashes".
Regulators in the United States, Europe and elsewhere have
moved to crack down on high-speed trading, responding to fears
that the practice distorts markets, ups risks and disadvantages
retail and institutional investors.
Authorities in Asia-Pacific markets, where HFT is generally
less of a factor, have also stepped up scrutiny of algo trading
over the past two years, and in some cases introduced curbs to
curtail it.
Most notably, China's securities watchdog has investigated a
number of automated trading firms and proposed far-reaching
electronic trading restrictions after the market rout of 2015.
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Brokers Forum, in a letter
to SEBI last week, appealed for more time to deliberate.
"The steering committee of the forum looking into the matter
was divided on the issue," said Alok Churiwala, vice-chairman of
the forum. "There are credible reasons on both sides of the
issue."
The proposals, if implemented, could take a chunk out of the
revenues of BSE and the National Stock Exchange, India's biggest
bourse, just as both exchanges are gearing up to go public.
Some foreign players are also wary of the proposed changes,
concerned they could widen spreads and make markets more prone
to sudden swings, all at a time when India is increasingly
attractive to overseas investors.
"The proposed rules could definitely hurt foreign investor
sentiment around Indian markets," said one North American
institutional investor.
Some hope the pushback from the HFT industry could encourage
SEBI to reconsider its plans.
"Once they see these comments come in, they'll probably have
a fresh look," said PwC partner Suresh Swamy, who consults for
some HFT firms. "SEBI should think hard before implementing any
of these provisions."
