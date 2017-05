A man looks at a screen displaying news of markets update inside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

MUMBAI India's stock, bond, and currency markets are closed on Tuesday for Eid celebrations. Trading will resume on Wednesday.

On Monday, the NSE Nifty dropped 1.70 percent, while the BSE Sensex fell 1.54 percent.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at 7.08 percent compared with 7.06 percent on Friday, while the rupee weakened to 66.9225 per dollar from its previous close of 66.6750.

(Reporting by Abhirup Roy)