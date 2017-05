A worker speaks with the driver after unloading coal from a supply truck at a yard on the outskirts of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

NEW DELHI India's cabinet on Wednesday cleared a new mineral exploration policy that will allow private companies to carry out stand-alone exploration for the first time, a government source said.

India is keen to get private firms to start exploring for more minerals like diamonds and gold, where current mining is negligible, as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambition to make the country a major mineral producer.

