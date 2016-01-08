To access the newsletter, click on the link: here 2015 OVERVIEW The M&A volume rose 40.8 percent over last year to a record level in 2015, with close to 40,000 deals announced, according to Thomson Reuters data. Click on the link here&A.pdf for an overview of 2015 M&A activity. 2016 PREVIEW - GLOBAL STOCKS Reuters polled around 300 equity analysts and fund managers in the month of December for their views on the outlook for major global stock markets. Click on the link here to access a compilation of these reports. FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Arcil Chief Executive Vinayak Bahuguna to brief media on recent developments in Indian asset reconstruction industry. 2:30 pm: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to brief media on first meeting of Council for Trade Development and Promotion. 3:00 pm: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh to speak at national conference on sustainable agriculture and farmers welfare. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data. THE WEEKAHEAD - Join Reuters markets editor Mike Dolan as he goes through the key macroeconomic and political themes for the coming week at 4:30 pm IST. To join the Global Markets Forum, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Congress party rebuffs idea of GST breakthrough after govt raises hopes The Congress party on Thursday rebuffed suggestions of a breakthrough on a landmark tax reform, hours after the government said it had accepted the demands set by the main opposition party to back the measure.  Indian lawmakers, health officials spar over tobacco pack warnings A parliamentary panel in India reviewing whether to put larger health warnings on cigarette packets has asked the health ministry for evidence to show that such a move would cut tobacco consumption, according to documents reviewed by Reuters.  India's 2015 Iran oil imports fall by a quarter - trade India's oil imports from Iran fell by about a quarter in 2015 as refiners slowed purchases early in the year to keep imports within the limits of sanctions, preliminary tanker arrival data obtained by Reuters shows.  India mulls part stake sale in Axis Bank - Bloomberg TV The government is mulling selling part of its stake in the nation's third-biggest private sector lender, Axis Bank, Bloomberg TV reported on Thursday.  Govt asks state-run firms to pay higher dividends The government has asked state-run firms to pay dividends of at least 30 percent of their profits after tax or their equity, whichever is greater, as part of efforts to curb the budget deficit. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  China stocks rise 2 pct at market open after Beijing turns off circuit breakers China's major stock indexes rose more than 2 percent in early trade on Friday after Beijing deactivated a circuit breaker mechanism blamed for aggravating market crashes this week.  Euro zone economic sentiment improves as unemployment falls Euro zone economic sentiment unexpectedly improved in December as unemployment continued its decline in the previous month, data from the European Union's statistics office and the European Commission showed.  Fed leans on big balance sheet to soften rate hike impact Federal Reserve policymakers appear to have succeeded in their push last month to convince investors the central bank will hold on to its $4.5-trillion portfolio at least until next year, a Fed survey showed on Thursday. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 7,567, down 0.07 percent from previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely edge higher against the U.S. dollar, in line with most Asian peers, after the People's Bank of China set a higher yuan guidance rate that helped underpin global risk appetite. However, any sustained weakness in local shares could weigh on the currency.  Indian government bonds are likely to gain in early trade amid expectations of strong demand at a weekly auction that includes sale of a new 10-year paper. The yield on the benchmark 7.72 percent bond maturing in 2025 is likely to trade in a 7.72-7.76 percent range today. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks sold off further on Thursday, giving the Dow and S&P 500 their worst four-day starts to a year ever, dragged down by another drop in Chinese equities and oil prices at 12-year lows.  Asian shares are on course to post their biggest weekly fall in more than four years as investors dumped risk assets on fears over China's economy and its turbulent financial markets.  The euro and yen held on to solid gains early, having enjoyed a short-covering rally as heightened risk aversion took a heavy toll on commodity currencies such as the Australian dollar.  Safe-haven U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Thursday on concerns that weakness in Chinese equities could have negative implications for global economic growth and after a drop in oil prices suggested a lack of inflationary pressures.  U.S. crude futures inched up early but remained near 12-year lows as financial market unrest in China rattled investors already concerned about a world glut in oil.  Gold hit a fresh nine-week high above $1,100 an ounce, as investors sprinted to safe-haven assets due to jitters over the Chinese economy and tumbling stock markets. MARKETS CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.91/66.94 January 7 -$15.75 mln $445.69 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.74 pct Month-to-date -$97.98 mln $265.67 mln Year-to-date - - For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.93 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Anjali James in Bengaluru)