FACTORS TO WATCH 2:30 pm: World Bank to launch latest edition of bi-annual economic update - The India Development Update in New Delhi. 4:00 pm: L&T earnings briefing in Mumbai. GMF: LIVECHAT - OPEC FOCUS Jonathan Barratt, Economist, CIO Ayers Alliance and Principal at Celsiuspro.com will deconstruct OPEC's May 25 decision, and what it might mean for supply and prices going forward at 10:30 am IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • Reliance Communications hit by Indian mobile price war Indian mobile phone network operator Reliance Communications Ltd posted its second straight quarterly loss on Saturday, hit by the price war which has broken out in the world's second-biggest mobile market by number of users. • Fairfax Financial to sell 12.2 percent of Indian insurer ICICI Lombard Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings plans to sell a 12.2 percent stake in its Indian joint venture insurer ICICI Lombard in a deal that will value the company at 203 billion rupees, the Indian company said on Saturday. • India's Adani has to pay royalties in full for coal mine - Australia state premier Adani Enterprises will get no exemption or discounted rates on royalties it has to pay to develop its Carmichael coal mine project in Australia, Queensland state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Saturday. • Sun Pharma says 2018 sales may fall as U.S. market gets tougher India's largest drug group Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Friday its U.S. sales might fall this year because of pressure on drug prices, signalling tough market conditions in the United States for generic drugmakers. • India's Tech Mahindra Q4 profit dives 33 percent on weak margins Tech Mahindra Ltd, India's fifth-largest software service provider, posted a lower-than-expected fourth-quarter consolidated profit on Friday, weighed down by weak margins and higher cost of services. • ONGC reports 6 percent fall in Q4 net profit Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd, India's biggest hydrocarbon explorer, reported a 6 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit to 43.40 billion rupees ($673 million) hurt by a one-time provision. • Head of Tata's hotel business to leave company in September Rakesh Sarna, the managing director and chief executive of Indian Hotels Company Ltd, part of the Tata Group, resigned from the company on Friday. • Hindustan Petroleum March-qtr profit beats estimates State-run oil marketing company Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd reported a 31 percent jump in March-quarter net profit on Friday, beating street estimates, as income from operations grew. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • North Korea fires Scud-class ballistic missile, Japan protests North Korea fired at least one short-range ballistic missile that landed in the sea off its east coast, the latest in a fast-paced series of missile tests defying world pressure and threats of more sanctions. • Oversold: Oil traders punish OPEC for promising too much As OPEC's latest meeting wrapped up in Vienna on Thursday night, ministers congratulated each other on its rare spirit of amity and consensus. The talks were, without a doubt, a success. • U.S. might ban laptops on all flights into and out of the country The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins on all flights into and out of the country as part of a ramped-up effort to protect against potential security threats, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said on Sunday. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 9,579.00, up 0.07 percent from its previous close. • The Indian rupee will likely edge lower against the dollar, as an upbeat second reading of first-quarter U.S. gross domestic product lifted the greenback. • Indian government bonds will likely edge lower in early session after the central bank said it will auction cash-management bills tomorrow, taking investors by surprise. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 percent bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.75 percent-6.81 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of the long holiday weekend, though indexes ended a two-week streak of losses and consumer shares were strong for a second day. • Asian stocks steadied, taking cues from Wall Street shares hovering around record highs, while the pound nursed losses after a poll showed a shrinking lead for Prime Minister Theresa May's party in Britain's upcoming elections. • The dollar was steady in early Asian trading, holding well above last week's 6-1/2-month lows and taking news of Pyongyang's latest missile test in stride. • U.S. Treasury yields held steady in shortened trading on Friday as bond purchases for month-end portfolio rebalancing offset news of a larger-than-expected upward revision to gross domestic product in the first quarter. • Oil prices fell as a relentless rise in U.S. drilling undermined an OPEC-led push to tighten supply. • Gold held near its highest in four weeks after rising almost 1 percent in the previous session, buoyed as geopolitical tensions boosted its safe-haven appeal. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 64.46/64.49 May 26 -- $190.10 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.08 Month-to-date $1.57 bln $3.34 bln Year-to-date $8.01 bln $12.74 bln