INDIA TOP NEWS
INSIGHT-Modi sees election danger in India's "Dalit Queen"
When Amit Shah, president of Narendra Modi's ruling party, meets with the
Indian prime minister, he is sometimes asked a question he struggles to answer:
"What is behenji thinking?"
Wipro sees U.S. election, Brexit slowing Q3 revenue growth
Indian software company Wipro Ltd gave a gloomy revenue growth outlook for
the current quarter, citing global political uncertainties and seasonal issues
such as furloughs and a reduction in working days.
Indian regulator recommends $456 million fine on telecoms firms
India's telecoms regulator on Friday recommended the top three network
operators be fined a combined 30.5 billion rupees ($455 million), saying they
were denying new entrant Reliance Jio sufficient interconnection points.
India launches regional aviation scheme to get more people flying
India's aviation ministry said on Friday the first flights under a scheme to
boost air travel between smaller cities should take off in January, after it
finalised rules to make flying more affordable in the world's fastest-growing
aviation market.
Indian doctor accused of crimes becomes president of World Medical
Association
The World Medical Association, the top medical-ethics body, on Friday
installed an Indian doctor facing corruption charges as its president, despite
controversy surrounding his appointment while legal cases are pending.
HCL Tech Q2 profit rises 16 percent, retains revenue growth forecast
HCL Technologies Ltd, India's fourth-biggest software services firm,
reported on Friday second-quarter profit rose better than expected and
maintained its revenue growth forecast for the year, allaying concerns of a
slowdown in client spending.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
AT&T acquisition of Time Warner may avoid FCC oversight
AT&T Inc may bypass a powerful telecommunications regulator by offloading a
Time Warner broadcast station, analysts say, as the telcommunications giant
braces for what is expected to be a lengthy and tough antitrust review of its
proposed $85.4 billion deal to buy Time Warner Inc.
Outlook dims for Singapore Inc as economy moonwalks
Having grown at a break-neck pace that transformed what half a century ago
was a seedy colonial port into an Asian Manhattan, Singapore is now bracing for
a prolonged period of low growth, darkening the outlook for the city-state's
deeply indebted firms.
U.N. chief mulls future in South Korea where he tops presidential polls
United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Friday he will return
to South Korea in January after heading the world body for a decade to consider
what role he can play in the future of his country amid a push for him to run
for president.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures were at 8,718.00, up 0.24 pct from its previous
close.
The Indian rupee will likely open flat to lower against the U.S. dollar,
as comments from a Federal Reserve official reinforced expectations of a rate
increase by the end of the year.
Indian sovereign bonds are poised to open higher after the government said
it would buy back notes today. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing
in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.71 pct - 6.76 pct band.
GLOBAL MARKETS
The S&P 500 and the Dow were little changed and the Nasdaq advanced on
Friday as a record day for Microsoft and earnings from McDonald's helped offset
a fall in energy and healthcare shares.
Asian stocks were subdued after Wall Street's sluggish performance at the
end of last week, while the dollar hovered near nine-month highs as fresh
comments from a Federal Reserve official boosted bets of a rate hike by
year-end.
The dollar edged up to a fresh eight-month high against a basket of
currencies in Asian trade, buoyed by expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve
will raise interest rates this year.
U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Friday as expectations the
Federal Reserve would raise U.S. interest rates by year-end offset demand for
bonds following comments by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on bond
purchases.
Oil prices fell as Iraq said it wanted to be exempt from any deal by
producer cartel OPEC to cut production to prop up the market, and as U.S.
drillers stepped up work.
Gold prices were broadly stable after locking in their first weekly gain
in four last week, with markets waiting for further clues on the timing of any
interest rate hike.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 66.87/66.90 October 21 -$40.83 mln $4.19 mln
10-yr bond yield 6.93 pct Month-to-date -$56.36 mln -$1.00 bln
Year-to-date $7.45 bln -$970.05 mln
($1 = 66.89 Indian rupees)
(Compiled by Sai Sharanya Khosla in Bengaluru)