To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  INSIGHT-Modi sees election danger in India's "Dalit Queen" When Amit Shah, president of Narendra Modi's ruling party, meets with the Indian prime minister, he is sometimes asked a question he struggles to answer: "What is behenji thinking?"  Wipro sees U.S. election, Brexit slowing Q3 revenue growth Indian software company Wipro Ltd gave a gloomy revenue growth outlook for the current quarter, citing global political uncertainties and seasonal issues such as furloughs and a reduction in working days.  Indian regulator recommends $456 million fine on telecoms firms India's telecoms regulator on Friday recommended the top three network operators be fined a combined 30.5 billion rupees ($455 million), saying they were denying new entrant Reliance Jio sufficient interconnection points.  India launches regional aviation scheme to get more people flying India's aviation ministry said on Friday the first flights under a scheme to boost air travel between smaller cities should take off in January, after it finalised rules to make flying more affordable in the world's fastest-growing aviation market.  Indian doctor accused of crimes becomes president of World Medical Association The World Medical Association, the top medical-ethics body, on Friday installed an Indian doctor facing corruption charges as its president, despite controversy surrounding his appointment while legal cases are pending.  HCL Tech Q2 profit rises 16 percent, retains revenue growth forecast HCL Technologies Ltd, India's fourth-biggest software services firm, reported on Friday second-quarter profit rose better than expected and maintained its revenue growth forecast for the year, allaying concerns of a slowdown in client spending. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  AT&T acquisition of Time Warner may avoid FCC oversight AT&T Inc may bypass a powerful telecommunications regulator by offloading a Time Warner broadcast station, analysts say, as the telcommunications giant braces for what is expected to be a lengthy and tough antitrust review of its proposed $85.4 billion deal to buy Time Warner Inc.  Outlook dims for Singapore Inc as economy moonwalks Having grown at a break-neck pace that transformed what half a century ago was a seedy colonial port into an Asian Manhattan, Singapore is now bracing for a prolonged period of low growth, darkening the outlook for the city-state's deeply indebted firms.  U.N. chief mulls future in South Korea where he tops presidential polls United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Friday he will return to South Korea in January after heading the world body for a decade to consider what role he can play in the future of his country amid a push for him to run for president. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures were at 8,718.00, up 0.24 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open flat to lower against the U.S. dollar, as comments from a Federal Reserve official reinforced expectations of a rate increase by the end of the year.  Indian sovereign bonds are poised to open higher after the government said it would buy back notes today. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.71 pct - 6.76 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  The S&P 500 and the Dow were little changed and the Nasdaq advanced on Friday as a record day for Microsoft and earnings from McDonald's helped offset a fall in energy and healthcare shares.  Asian stocks were subdued after Wall Street's sluggish performance at the end of last week, while the dollar hovered near nine-month highs as fresh comments from a Federal Reserve official boosted bets of a rate hike by year-end.  The dollar edged up to a fresh eight-month high against a basket of currencies in Asian trade, buoyed by expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this year.  U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Friday as expectations the Federal Reserve would raise U.S. interest rates by year-end offset demand for bonds following comments by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on bond purchases.  Oil prices fell as Iraq said it wanted to be exempt from any deal by producer cartel OPEC to cut production to prop up the market, and as U.S. drillers stepped up work.  Gold prices were broadly stable after locking in their first weekly gain in four last week, with markets waiting for further clues on the timing of any interest rate hike. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.87/66.90 October 21 -$40.83 mln $4.19 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.93 pct Month-to-date -$56.36 mln -$1.00 bln Year-to-date $7.45 bln -$970.05 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.89 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Sai Sharanya Khosla in Bengaluru)