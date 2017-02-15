NEW DELHI, Feb 15 India's oil imports in January rose 3.7 percent from a year ago as the country expanded its refining capacity in the later part of 2016, shipping data showed. Imports from Africa declined during the month, while that from Latin America edge up due to robust purchases from Brazil, the data showed. Shipments from Middle East surged 12.9 percent during the month. In January Iranian oil imports more than trebled compared with he same month last year, rising to 554,600 barrels per day (bpd), according to ship tracking data and a report compiled by Thomson Reuters Oil Research and Forecasts. The following table shows India's crude imports by country, according to ship tracking data. The imports also include condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd. Region/Countr Jan Dec % chg Jan % chg y 2016 2015 mth/mth 2015 yr/yr Latam Brazil 183.3 138.6 32.2 65.1 181.5 Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 68.3 -100.0 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- Mexico 198.1 311.8 -36.5 174.1 13.8 Venezuela 334.7 412.8 -18.9 398.8 -16.1 TOTAL 716.1 863.2 -17.0 706.2 1.4 Asia Brunei 35.6 36.3 -2.1 37.7 -5.5 Malaysia 79.1 76.6 3.2 57.3 37.9 TOTAL 114.7 112.9 1.5 95.0 20.7 Middle East Oman 0.0 16.3 -100 0.0 -- Iran 554.6 546.6 1.5 170.7 225.0 Iraq 915.7 896.7 2.1 929.7 -1.5 Qatar 66.0 67.9 -2.9 20.7 218.5 Kuwait 121.0 206.6 -41.4 239.7 -49.5 S. Arabia 925.7 680.1 36.1 938.5 -1.4 U.A.E. 324.2 352.4 -8.0 270.5 19.8 Dubai 16.0 0.0 -- 16.4 -2.2 TOTAL 2923.1 2766.6 5.7 2588.5 12.9 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 32.8 0.0 -- 0.0 -- Kazakhstan 31.9 0.0 -- 0.0 -- TOTAL 64.7 0.0 -- 0.0 -- Africa Nigeria 271.5 545.1 -50.2 595.0 -54.4 Angola 150.6 60.2 150.2 88.7 69.7 Ivory coast 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- Camroon 0.0 53.7 -100.0 54.7 -100.0 Chad 32.1 0.0 -- 0.0 -- Egypt 35.9 71.9 -50.1 35.4 1.4 Algeria 31.3 0.0 -- 22.2 40.8 Libya 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- TOTAL 521.4 730.8 -28.7 796.1 -34.5 TOTAL ALL 4340.1 4473.6 -3.0 4185.8 3.7 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. Data also include some crude parcels that arrived in December but discharged in January. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Michael Perry)