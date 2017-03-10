Mar 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of March 9, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bafna Ginning And Pressing Pvt Non-fund based Bk Fac ICRA A4 30 Reaffirmed Ltd (Working Capital) Cr Retail Malls (India) Ltd CP programme ICRA A1+ 5000 Assigned Geeco Enercon Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac ICRA A4 80 Reaffirmed Lic Mutual Fund Asset LIC MF Liquid Fund ICRA A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Ind Swift Laboratories Ltd ST: Non FB limits ICRA D 2650 Reaffirmed Management Ltd Madura Microfinance Ltd MFI Grading M2 - Assigned Nahar Capital And Financial ST debt / CP program ICRA A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Sri Sai Earth Movers ST- Non FBL ICRA A4 35 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bafna Ginning And Pressing Pvt Fund Based Bk Fac ICRA B+ 200 Reaffirmed Ltd (Working Capital) CR Retail Malls (India) Ltd TL ICRA A 790 Outstanding CR Retail Malls (India) Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA A 10 Outstanding Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd LT Non-FBL ICRA A- 50 Reaffirmed Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd FBL ICRA A- 2850 Reaffirmed Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd LT loans ICRA A- 1639.3 Reaffirmed Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd Unallocated limits- LTICRA A- 1460.6 Reaffirmed Geeco Enercon Pvt Ltd LT – FB Fac ICRA BB- 220 Reaffirmed Geeco Enercon Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA BB- 20 Reaffirmed /ICRA A4 Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series Provisional 81.7 Assigned ICRA BBB+ Ind Swift Laboratories Ltd LT: FB limits ICRA D 9143 Reaffirmed Ind Swift Laboratories Ltd LT: Unallocated ICRA D 342.7 Reaffirmed LIC Mutual Fund Asset LIC MF Bond ICRA AAA mfs - Reaffirmed Management Ltd LIC Mutual Fund Asset LIC MF Cap Protection ICRA AAA - Reaffirmed Management Ltd Oriented Fund – mfs (SO) Series 4 LIC Mutual Fund Asset LIC MF Cap Protection ICRA AAA - Reaffirmed Management Ltd Oriented Fund – mfs (SO) Series 5 LIC Mutual Fund Asset LIC MF Cap Protection ICRA AAA - Reaffirmed Management Ltd Oriented Fund – mfs (SO) Series 2 LIC Mutual Fund Asset LIC MF Cap Protection ICRA AAA - Reaffirmed Management Ltd Oriented Fund – mfs (SO) Series 3 Shubh Swastik Dal Mill Company FBL ICRA B 60 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Sai Earth Movers LT-CC ICRA B+ 35 Upgraded from ICRA B Sundaram Finance Ltd SHRI Trust P 2017 Provisional 5120 Assigned ICRA AAA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)