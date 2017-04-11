Apr 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of April 10, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acer India Pvt Ltd Overdraft ICRA A2+ - Reaffirmed Anugraha Valve Castings Ltd ST: Fund based - PCFC ICRA A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Anugraha Valve Castings Ltd ST: Fund based ICRA A2+ - Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Biological E Ltd ST, non-FB Fac ICRA A1+ 1400 Assigned Coperion Ideal Pvt Ltd NFBL- ST ICRA A2 200 Reaffirmed Core Carbons Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based ICRA A1 120 Reaffirmed facility Flyjac Logistics Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based/ Non ICRA A1+ Reaffirmed Fund based* Indo Count Industries Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A1+ 2300 Outstanding Kanaiya Exports Pvt Ltd ST FB Limit ICRA A4 100 Reaffirmed L G Balakrishnan And Bros Ltd ST non-fund based ICRA A1+ 850 Reaffirmed facility Mahavir Ship Breakers Non-FBL ICRA A4 355 Upgraded from ICRA D Mandeep Industries FBL (Short-ter ICRA A4 50 Reaffirmed Munjal Kiriu Industries Pvt Ltd ST Interchangeable ICRA A1 Upgraded Limits from ICRA A2+ New India Cables Trading Pvt ST: FBL ICRA A4+ 270 Reaffirmed Ltd enhanced from 22 CR Padam Interiors Non-FBL – BG ICRA A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Padam Interiors Non-FBL – LOC ICRA A3+ Reaffirmed Power Mech Infra Ltd NFBL ICRA A3 300 Reaffirmed Sagar International FBL ICRA A4 140 Reaffirmed Sagar International NFBL ICRA A4 40 Reaffirmed Sanskar Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A4 44 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 1.52 crore Sentini Cermica Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A2+ 35 Reaffirmed Smile Microfinance Ltd MFI Grading M2 Assigned Sri Vaishnavi Spintex (I) Pvt. ST – Unallocated Fac ICRA A4 1.7 Reaffirmed Ltd. Sun Enterprise Non-FBL ICRA A4 100 Reaffirmed Sun Psyllium Industries Non-FBL ICRA A4 100 Reaffirmed Tata Elxsi Ltd Non-FB Fac ICRA A1+ 100 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acer India Pvt Ltd BG ICRA BBB+ 3900 Reaffirmed Allcargo Logistics Ltd Proposed NCD ICRA AA 1250 Reaffirmed Anugraha Valve Castings Ltd LT: CC (sub-limit) ICRA A- - Reaffirmed Anugraha Valve Castings Ltd LT: Unallocated Fac ICRA A- 30 Reaffirmed Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA A- (SO) 357.1 Withdrawn -Toyotomi Ifmr Capital 2016 Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA BBB- 21 Withdrawn -Toyotomi Ifmr Capital 2016 (SO) Biological E Ltd Proposed NCD ICRA AA 2000 Assigned programme Biological E Ltd Proposed LT foreign ICRA AA Assigned currency loan Biological E Ltd Proposed external ICRA AA Assigned commercial borrowing facility Biological E Ltd Proposed FCNR / rupee ICRA AA Assigned TL Biological E Ltd LT, FB Fac ICRA AA 1000 Assigned Biological E Ltd LT / ST, fund based / ICRA AA /A1+ 2300 Assigned non-FB Fac Cholamandalam Investment And Second Loss Facility ICRA A (SO) 212.4 Provisional Finance Co. Ltd - Platinum Trust March 2017 – Tranche Ii Cholamandalam Investment And PTC Series A ICRA AAA 3861 Provisional Finance Co. Ltd - Platinum (SO) Trust March 2017 – Tranche Ii Cholamandalam Investment And Second Loss Facility ICRA A (SO) 295.9 Provisional Finance Co. Ltd -Platinum Trust February 2017 Cholamandalam Investment And PTC Series A ICRA AAA 49313 Provisional Finance Co. Ltd -Platinum (SO) Trust February 2017 Coperion Ideal Pvt Ltd FBL- LT ICRA BBB+ 170 Reaffirmed Core Carbons Pvt Ltd LT fund based ICRA A- 150 Reaffirmed facility Core Carbons Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac ICRA A- /A1 Reaffirmed (Inter-changeable) Devdeep Cotton Industries LT FB Limit ICRA B+ 140 Reaffirmed Ess Kay Fincorp Pvt. Ltd. PTC Series A1 ICRA A (SO) 236.9 Withdrawn Ess Kay Fincorp Pvt. Ltd. PTC Series A2 ICRA A+ (SO) 16.9 Withdrawn Flyjac Logistics Pvt Ltd CC ICRA A+ 110 Reaffirmed Flyjac Logistics Pvt Ltd Unallocated ICRA A+ /A1+ 40 Reaffirmed Gmr Hyderabad Aerotropolis Ltd Proposed FBL ICRA BBB 450 Withdrawn Indo Count Industries Ltd FB Limits ICRA AA- 5250 Assigned/ outstanding enhanced from 385 CR Indo Count Industries Ltd TL ICRA AA- 1700 Assigned/ outstanding enhanced from 70 CR Jitf Urban Waste Management TL ICRA BB 268.3 Reaffirmed (Bathinda) Ltd Jitf Urban Waste Management TL ICRA BB 261 Withdrawn (Ferozepur) Ltd Kalyani Motors Pvt Ltd Fund Based ICRA BBB- 250 Revised from ICRA BBB Kanaiya Exports Pvt Ltd LT FB Limits ICRA B 50 Reaffirmed L G Balakrishnan And Bros Ltd TL ICRA AA- 722.5 Reaffirmed revised from 91.53 CR L G Balakrishnan And Bros Ltd Working capital Fac ICRA AA- 800 Reaffirmed Le Shark Global Llp FB Limits - PLC/ ICRA A- /A2+ 120 Reaffirmed PCFC/ FDBN/ FDBP/ FDBD Le Shark Global Llp FB Limits - Sublimit ICRA A- /A2+ Reaffirmed Post shipment credit (PSCFC/ FDBN/ FDBD/ FDBP) Le Shark Global Llp Non-FBL - BG ICRA A- /A2+ 5 Reaffirmed Leo Muthu Educational Trust TL ICRA BBB 278.8 Reaffirmed revised from 10.33 CR M.M. Vora Automobiles Pvt Ltd Overdraft Limits ICRA B+ 100 Reaffirmed M.M. Vora Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B+ 15.1 Reaffirmed Mahavir Ship Breakers FB Limits ICRA C 332 Upgraded from ICRA D Mandeep Industries FBL (LT) ICRA B 348.8 Reaffirmed Mandeep Industries Unallocated Limits ICRA B 1.2 Reaffirmed Mfl Securitisation Trust PTC Series A1 ICRA AA (SO) 333.6 Provisional Mfl Securitisation Trust PTC Series A2 ICRA AA (SO) 10.3 Provisional Mfl Securitisation Trust Liquidity Facility ICRA AAA 6 Provisional (SO) Mfl Securitisation Trust Second Loss Facility ICRA BBB- 24.9 Provisional (SO) Mor Alloys Pvt Ltd Unallocated Amount ICRA BB /A4 165.5 upgraded from ICRA BB- Munjal Kiriu Industries Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A 242.4 Upgraded from ICRA A- Munjal Kiriu Industries Pvt Ltd LT FBL ICRA A 300 Upgraded from ICRA A- Munjal Kiriu Industries Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA A 177.6 Upgraded from ICRA A- Murlidhar Tex Prints Pvt. Ltd. FB Limits ICRA B 68.6 Reaffirmed Murlidhar Tex Prints Pvt. Ltd. Unallocated Limits ICRA B 17.2 Reaffirmed N.R. Constructions FBL ICRA BB- 25 Revised from ICRA BB N.R. Constructions NFBL ICRA BB- 85 Revised from ICRA BB New India Cables Trading Pvt LT: FBL ICRA BB+ 170 Reaffirmed Ltd enhanced from 9.50 CR New Palsana Industrial Co-Op Unallocated limits ICRA B 178.8 Upgraded Society Ltd from ICRA C+ New Palsana Industrial Co-Op FB Limit ICRA B /A4 311.2 Upgraded Society Ltd from ICRA C+ New Palsana Industrial Co-Op Non-FBL ICRA B /A4 200 Reaffirmed Society Ltd Padam Interiors FB Limits – CC ICRA BBB 100 Reaffirmed Power Mech Infra Ltd FBL ICRA BBB- 330 Reaffirmed Sanskar Ceramic Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA BB- 570.6 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 15.09 crore Sentini Cermica Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits [ICRA A-/A2+ 48.9 Reaffirmed Sentini Cermica Pvt Ltd CC ICRA A- 300 Reaffirmed Sentini Cermica Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A- 11.1 Reaffirmed Shri Ram Rice Mill FBL- LT ICRA B+ 80 Reaffirmed Smile Microfinance Ltd NCD programme ICRA BBB- 150 Assigned Smile Microfinance Ltd NCD programme ICRA BBB- 400 Outstanding Smile Microfinance Ltd LT Bk Fac ICRA BBB- 2500 Outstanding Sri Vaishnavi Spintex (I) Pvt. LT - FB Fac ICRA B 130 Revised from Ltd. ICRA B+ Sri Vaishnavi Spintex (I) Pvt. LT – Non-FB Fac ICRA B 8.3 Revised from Ltd. ICRA B+ Ssipl Lifestyle Pvt Ltd FBL ICRA A- 490 Outstanding Ssipl Lifestyle Pvt Ltd TL ICRA A- 175 Outstanding enhanced from 10.00 CR Ssipl Lifestyle Pvt Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A- 80 Outstanding Ssipl Lifestyle Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA A- 25 Outstanding reduced from 10.00 CR Ssipl Retail Ltd FBL ICRA A- 940 Outstanding Ssipl Retail Ltd TL ICRA A- 200 Outstanding Ssipl Retail Ltd Non-FBL ICRA A- 120 Outstanding Sun Enterprise FB Limits ICRA B+ 70 Reaffirmed Sun Psyllium Industries FB Limits ICRA B+ 70 Reaffirmed Tata Elxsi Ltd FB Fac ICRA AA 450 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)