Jan 6 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 5, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Mantharagiri Textiles Non-FB limits IND A4 11.51 Affirmed (reduced from INR12.7) Montecarlo Ltd Bk Fac IND A1 20000 Assigned* * includes provisional facilities Rohit Enterprises FB WC IND A4+ 250 Assigned Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Non-FBL IND A1+ 5000 Affirmed V. S. Metallic Pvt Ltd FB WC IND A4 100 Assigned V. S. Metallic Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC IND A4 100 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arch Infra Properties Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB 250 Assigned Arch Infra Properties Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 25.52 Assigned Arch Infra Properties Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BBB 195 Assigned Knits India Pvt Ltd LT loan IND D 366.25 Downgraded from IND BB- Knits India Pvt Ltd FB WC IND D 741 Downgraded from IND BB- Knits India Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC IND D 20 Downgraded from IND BB- Mantharagiri Textiles FB limits IND B+ 200 Affirmed (increased from INR160) Mantharagiri Textiles TL IND B+ 66.65 Affirmed (reduced from INR96.23) Montecarlo Ltd Proposed NCDs (NCDs) IND A+ 2500 Assigned Montecarlo Ltd Bk Fac IND A+ 20000 Assigned* * includes provisional facilities Rohit Enterprises FB WC IND BB- 250 Assigned Spectrum Complex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac IND BB- 183.1 Upgraded from IND B+ Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd FB limits IND A+ 2500 Affirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCDs (NCDs) WD 15000 Withdrawn V. S. Metallic Pvt Ltd FB WC IND B 100 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)