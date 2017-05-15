May 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 12, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin ST, FB Limits ICRA A2+ 20 upgraded Engineering Ltd from ICRA A3 Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin ST Interchangeable** ICRA A2+ upgraded Engineering Ltd from ICRA A3 **Sub-limit of cash-credit facility Harsha Stone Industries Foreign Outward Bills ICRA A4 50 Withdrawn Purchase (FOBP) Hindustan Copper Ltd Non-FB Fac ICRA A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Koneru Constructions Pvt Ltd Non FB ICRA A4 75 Assigned / outstanding Meridian Clothing Company Pvt Non-FBL ICRA A4 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Nis Management Pvt Ltd Non-FB – BG ICRA A2 100 Assigned Sinosteel India Pvt Ltd Unallocated Non-FB ICRA A4+ 220 Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin FB – TL ICRA BBB+ 72 upgraded Engineering Ltd from ICRA BBB- Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin FB – CC ICRA BBB+ 130 upgraded Engineering Ltd from ICRA BBB- Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB+ 130 upgraded Engineering Ltd from ICRA BBB- Grama Vidiyal Microfinance PTC Series A1 ICRA A-(SO) Withdrawn Ltd- Cura Ifmr Capital 2015 Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA AA+(SO) Withdrawn -Indian Mfi Trust Series XV Harsha Stone Industries Packing Credit ICRA B 45 Withdrawn Hindustan Copper Ltd TL ICRA AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Hindustan Copper Ltd FB Fac ICRA AA+ 1850 Reaffirmed Hindustan Copper Ltd FB Fac ICRA AA+ 2650 Reaffirmed Koneru Constructions Pvt Ltd FB ICRA B+ 51.2 Assigned / outstanding Koneru Constructions Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ 33.8 Assigned /ICRA A4 Meridian Clothing Company Pvt FBL ICRA BB- 58.5 Reaffirmed Ltd / ICRA A4 Meridian Clothing Company Pvt Unallocated limits ICRA BB- 21.5 Reaffirmed Ltd / ICRA A4 Nis Management Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA BBB+ 360 Assigned Pritech Projects TL ICRA BBB 1350 Final Ratings Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd NCD programme ICRA BB 270 Downgraded from ICRA BBB+ Sinosteel India Pvt Ltd Unallocated FB Limit ICRA BB+ 100 Withdrawn Sinosteel India Pvt Ltd FB/ Non-FB Limits ICRA BB+ 180 Withdrawn /ICRA A4+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)