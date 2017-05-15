US STOCKS-Wall St lower as fall in oil prices weigh
* Chipotle falls after saying Q2 costs might be higher than Q1
May 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 12, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin ST, FB Limits ICRA A2+ 20 upgraded Engineering Ltd from ICRA A3 Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin ST Interchangeable** ICRA A2+ upgraded Engineering Ltd from ICRA A3 **Sub-limit of cash-credit facility Harsha Stone Industries Foreign Outward Bills ICRA A4 50 Withdrawn Purchase (FOBP) Hindustan Copper Ltd Non-FB Fac ICRA A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Koneru Constructions Pvt Ltd Non FB ICRA A4 75 Assigned / outstanding Meridian Clothing Company Pvt Non-FBL ICRA A4 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Nis Management Pvt Ltd Non-FB – BG ICRA A2 100 Assigned Sinosteel India Pvt Ltd Unallocated Non-FB ICRA A4+ 220 Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin FB – TL ICRA BBB+ 72 upgraded Engineering Ltd from ICRA BBB- Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin FB – CC ICRA BBB+ 130 upgraded Engineering Ltd from ICRA BBB- Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin Unallocated Limits ICRA BBB+ 130 upgraded Engineering Ltd from ICRA BBB- Grama Vidiyal Microfinance PTC Series A1 ICRA A-(SO) Withdrawn Ltd- Cura Ifmr Capital 2015 Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA AA+(SO) Withdrawn -Indian Mfi Trust Series XV Harsha Stone Industries Packing Credit ICRA B 45 Withdrawn Hindustan Copper Ltd TL ICRA AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Hindustan Copper Ltd FB Fac ICRA AA+ 1850 Reaffirmed Hindustan Copper Ltd FB Fac ICRA AA+ 2650 Reaffirmed Koneru Constructions Pvt Ltd FB ICRA B+ 51.2 Assigned / outstanding Koneru Constructions Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA B+ 33.8 Assigned /ICRA A4 Meridian Clothing Company Pvt FBL ICRA BB- 58.5 Reaffirmed Ltd / ICRA A4 Meridian Clothing Company Pvt Unallocated limits ICRA BB- 21.5 Reaffirmed Ltd / ICRA A4 Nis Management Pvt Ltd FB – CC ICRA BBB+ 360 Assigned Pritech Projects TL ICRA BBB 1350 Final Ratings Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd NCD programme ICRA BB 270 Downgraded from ICRA BBB+ Sinosteel India Pvt Ltd Unallocated FB Limit ICRA BB+ 100 Withdrawn Sinosteel India Pvt Ltd FB/ Non-FB Limits ICRA BB+ 180 Withdrawn /ICRA A4+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
June 20 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday, slipping from record levels, as oil prices fell 2.5 percent to seven-month lows.