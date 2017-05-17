GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei nears two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 16, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Barclays Bank Plc PTC Series A1 ICRA A1+ 2356.6 Withdrawn Blue Dart Express Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 250 Reaffirmed H. D. Enterprises BG ICRA A4 250 Reaffirmed Iifl Facilities Services Ltd IPO financing ICRA A1+ 8000 Assigned programme Iifl Facilities Services Ltd ST debt programme ICRA A1+ 7000 Outstanding Iifl Facilities Services Ltd IPO financing ICRA A1+ 12000 Outstanding programme Kmct Group Of Institutions Non FBL ICRA A4 10 Revised from ICRA D Prathista Industries Ltd NFBL ICRA A4 80 Reaffirmed Shiny Shipping & Logistics Pvt Non FB Limits ICRA A3 168 Reaffirmed Ltd Signature Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG ICRA A4 14 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Blue Dart Aviation Ltd LT, FBL ICRA AA 100 Reaffirmed Blue Dart Aviation Ltd LT / ST, non-FBL ICRA AA / 600 Reaffirmed A1+ Blue Dart Express Ltd NCD (NCD) ICRA AA 3322 Reaffirmed Blue Dart Express Ltd LT / ST, FBL ICRA AA / 300 Reaffirmed A1+ Blue Dart Express Ltd LT / ST, non-FBL ICRA AA / 61.5 Reaffirmed A1+ Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA BB 6.7 Withdrawn Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA BBB+ 70.8 Withdrawn Gokul Cotton Industries Fund Based – CC ICRA B 90 Reaffirmed Gokul Cotton Industries Fund Based – TL ICRA B 10 Reaffirmed Gokul Cotton Industries Unallocated Limits ICRA B 100 Reaffirmed H. D. Enterprises CC ICRA B+ 75 Downgraded from ICRA BB H. D. Enterprises TL ICRA B+ 125 Downgraded from ICRA BB Hinduja Foundries Ltd TL Fac ICRA BBB 3300 Withdrawn Hinduja Foundries Ltd External commercial ICRA BBB - Withdrawn borrowing Iifl Facilities Services Ltd Unsecured debt ICRA AA 500 Outstanding programme Iifl Facilities Services Ltd LT debt programme ICRA AA 7000 Outstanding Kmct Group Of Institutions FBL ICRA B+ 320 Revised from ICRA D Kmct Group Of Institutions Unallocated ICRA B+ 170 Revised from ICRA D Magma Fincorp Ltd Liquidity Facility Provisional 6 Assigned ICRA AAA Magma Fincorp Ltd Second Loss Facility Provisional 24.9 Assigned ICRA BBB- Magma Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A1 Provisional 333.6 Assigned ICRA AA Magma Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A2 Provisional 10.3 Assigned ICRA AA Marvel Dyers And Processors LT – TL ICRA BB- 35 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Marvel Dyers And Processors Long -term – CC ICRA BB- 65 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Prathista Industries Ltd FB – TL ICRA BB 146.9 Reaffirmed Prathista Industries Ltd FB – CC ICRA BB 150 Reaffirmed Prathista Industries Ltd Unallocated ICRA BB /A4 143.1 Reaffirmed Shiny Shipping & Logistics Pvt FB Limits ICRA BBB- 175 Reaffirmed Ltd Shivam Concrete Technology & FB – CC ICRA BB- 42 Reaffirmed Consultancy Pvt Ltd Shivam Concrete Technology & FB – TL ICRA BB- 12.5 Reaffirmed Consultancy Pvt Ltd Shivam Concrete Technology & Non- fund based – BG ICRA BB- 60 Reaffirmed Consultancy Pvt Ltd Shivam Concrete Technology & Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- 5 Reaffirmed Consultancy Pvt Ltd Shubham Housing Development PTC Series A1 ICRA A+ 140.5 Upgraded Finance Company Pvt Ltd from ICRA A Shubham Housing Development PTC Series A2 ICRA BB+ 2.2 Reaffirmed Finance Company Pvt Ltd Shubham Housing Development PTC Series A2 ICRA BBB 8.3 Upgraded Finance Company Pvt Ltd from ICRA BBB- Shubham Housing Development PTC Series A1 ICRA BBB+ 99.4 Reaffirmed Finance Company Pvt Ltd Signature Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B+ 30 Reaffirmed Signature Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B+ 17.9 Reaffirmed Sunshine Builders LT - Fund based – TL ICRA B+ 100 Reaffirmed Utkarsh Micro Finance Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA A 520.3 Reaffirmed Utkarsh Micro Finance Ltd PTC Series A ICRA A 528 Reaffirmed Vaishnavi Biotech Ltd FB – TL ICRA BB- 80 Reaffirmed Vaishnavi Biotech Ltd FB – CC ICRA BB- 70 Reaffirmed Vaishnavi Biotech Ltd Unallocated ICRA BB- / 130 Reaffirmed A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
* Fed's Dudley says tight labor market should push inflation up