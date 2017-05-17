May 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of May 16, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Barclays Bank Plc PTC Series A1 ICRA A1+ 2356.6 Withdrawn Blue Dart Express Ltd CP ICRA A1+ 250 Reaffirmed H. D. Enterprises BG ICRA A4 250 Reaffirmed Iifl Facilities Services Ltd IPO financing ICRA A1+ 8000 Assigned programme Iifl Facilities Services Ltd ST debt programme ICRA A1+ 7000 Outstanding Iifl Facilities Services Ltd IPO financing ICRA A1+ 12000 Outstanding programme Kmct Group Of Institutions Non FBL ICRA A4 10 Revised from ICRA D Prathista Industries Ltd NFBL ICRA A4 80 Reaffirmed Shiny Shipping & Logistics Pvt Non FB Limits ICRA A3 168 Reaffirmed Ltd Signature Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG ICRA A4 14 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Blue Dart Aviation Ltd LT, FBL ICRA AA 100 Reaffirmed Blue Dart Aviation Ltd LT / ST, non-FBL ICRA AA / 600 Reaffirmed A1+ Blue Dart Express Ltd NCD (NCD) ICRA AA 3322 Reaffirmed Blue Dart Express Ltd LT / ST, FBL ICRA AA / 300 Reaffirmed A1+ Blue Dart Express Ltd LT / ST, non-FBL ICRA AA / 61.5 Reaffirmed A1+ Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 ICRA BB 6.7 Withdrawn Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA BBB+ 70.8 Withdrawn Gokul Cotton Industries Fund Based – CC ICRA B 90 Reaffirmed Gokul Cotton Industries Fund Based – TL ICRA B 10 Reaffirmed Gokul Cotton Industries Unallocated Limits ICRA B 100 Reaffirmed H. D. Enterprises CC ICRA B+ 75 Downgraded from ICRA BB H. D. Enterprises TL ICRA B+ 125 Downgraded from ICRA BB Hinduja Foundries Ltd TL Fac ICRA BBB 3300 Withdrawn Hinduja Foundries Ltd External commercial ICRA BBB - Withdrawn borrowing Iifl Facilities Services Ltd Unsecured debt ICRA AA 500 Outstanding programme Iifl Facilities Services Ltd LT debt programme ICRA AA 7000 Outstanding Kmct Group Of Institutions FBL ICRA B+ 320 Revised from ICRA D Kmct Group Of Institutions Unallocated ICRA B+ 170 Revised from ICRA D Magma Fincorp Ltd Liquidity Facility Provisional 6 Assigned ICRA AAA Magma Fincorp Ltd Second Loss Facility Provisional 24.9 Assigned ICRA BBB- Magma Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A1 Provisional 333.6 Assigned ICRA AA Magma Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A2 Provisional 10.3 Assigned ICRA AA Marvel Dyers And Processors LT – TL ICRA BB- 35 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Marvel Dyers And Processors Long -term – CC ICRA BB- 65 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Prathista Industries Ltd FB – TL ICRA BB 146.9 Reaffirmed Prathista Industries Ltd FB – CC ICRA BB 150 Reaffirmed Prathista Industries Ltd Unallocated ICRA BB /A4 143.1 Reaffirmed Shiny Shipping & Logistics Pvt FB Limits ICRA BBB- 175 Reaffirmed Ltd Shivam Concrete Technology & FB – CC ICRA BB- 42 Reaffirmed Consultancy Pvt Ltd Shivam Concrete Technology & FB – TL ICRA BB- 12.5 Reaffirmed Consultancy Pvt Ltd Shivam Concrete Technology & Non- fund based – BG ICRA BB- 60 Reaffirmed Consultancy Pvt Ltd Shivam Concrete Technology & Unallocated Limits ICRA BB- 5 Reaffirmed Consultancy Pvt Ltd Shubham Housing Development PTC Series A1 ICRA A+ 140.5 Upgraded Finance Company Pvt Ltd from ICRA A Shubham Housing Development PTC Series A2 ICRA BB+ 2.2 Reaffirmed Finance Company Pvt Ltd Shubham Housing Development PTC Series A2 ICRA BBB 8.3 Upgraded Finance Company Pvt Ltd from ICRA BBB- Shubham Housing Development PTC Series A1 ICRA BBB+ 99.4 Reaffirmed Finance Company Pvt Ltd Signature Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC ICRA B+ 30 Reaffirmed Signature Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL ICRA B+ 17.9 Reaffirmed Sunshine Builders LT - Fund based – TL ICRA B+ 100 Reaffirmed Utkarsh Micro Finance Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA A 520.3 Reaffirmed Utkarsh Micro Finance Ltd PTC Series A ICRA A 528 Reaffirmed Vaishnavi Biotech Ltd FB – TL ICRA BB- 80 Reaffirmed Vaishnavi Biotech Ltd FB – CC ICRA BB- 70 Reaffirmed Vaishnavi Biotech Ltd Unallocated ICRA BB- / 130 Reaffirmed A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)