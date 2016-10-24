Oct 24 Indian refiners processed 9.27 percent more crude oil in September, compared with the same period last year, preliminary government data showed on Wednesday. Refiners in Asia's third-largest economy processed 19.72 million tonnes, or about 4.82 million barrels per day (bpd) in September, the data showed. India's oil output in September fell 4.09 percent to about 712,800 bpd, or about 2.92 million tonnes, while natural gas output fell 5.45 percent to 2.60 billion cubic metres (bcm), the data showed. Following are the details of refinery throughput and crude oil output: REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes) Sept-16 Sept-16 Sept-15 Apr-Sept Apr-Sept 2016 2015 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual IOC, Guwahati 81 68 72 436 517 IOC, Barauni 487 513 527 3343 3170 IOC, Koyali 1045 1084 1066 7275 6497 IOC, Haldia 620 665 491 4042 3799 IOC, Mathura 645 749 696 4613 4264 IOC, Digboi 58 46 45 251 283 IOC, Panipat 1099 1234 1269 7741 7419 IOC, Bongaigaon 210 193 210 1236 1302 IOC, Paradip 1055 445 0 2797 0 BPCL, Mumbai 1158 1167 997 7068 6548 BPCL, Kochi 898 924 901 5509 5493 HPCL, Mumbai 663 631 697 4119 3703 HPCL, Visakh 715 734 802 4398 4261 CPCL, Manali 870 883 685 5295 4606 CPCL, Narimanam 49 42 46 275 274 NRL, Numaligarh 91 80 248 1244 1166 MRPL, Mangalore 1125 1302 976 7682 7343 ONGC, Tatipaka 4 7 5 42 27 BORL, Bina 300 501 620 3273 3045 HMEL, Bathinda 770 915 907 5501 5484 Reliance, Jamng 2731 2658 2731 16565 15813 Reliance, SEZ 3098 3124 3098 18284 17947 Essar, Vadinar 1691 1751 954 10510 9640 TOTAL 19464 19716 18043 121500 112600 Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas IOC: Indian Oil Corp BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd MRPL: Mangalore Refineries & Petrochemicals Ltd Reliance Industries Ltd CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes) Sept Sept Sept Apr-Sept Apr-Sept 2016 2015 2016 2015 2016 Unit Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual ONGC: Gujarat 365 369 356 2227 2125 Andhra Pradesh 23 24 24 131 151 Tamil Nadu 18 19 20 115 130 Assam$ 82 78 78 469 484 Offshore# 1348 1314 1378 8087 8350 OIL: Assam & Arunachal 274 262 262 1605 1650 Pradesh Private Operators 892 852 924 5430 5790 TOTAL 3002 2917 3042 18064 18680 Total may not tally as some numbers have been rounded off. ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd OIL: Oil India Ltd $ : Includes oil output of Tripura # : Includes oil output from Mumbai High (Compiled by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)