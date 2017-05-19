NEW DELHI, May 19 India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, imported 0.5 percent less oil in April from the previous month, ship tracking data made available to Thomson Reuters showed. The imports were, however, 17.3 percent more than a year ago, when the private refiner had slowed purchases ahead an annual maintenance at one of its plants, the data showed. In the first four months of 2017, the private refiner shipped in 2.9 percent more oil from a year ago. Reliance received 33,800 bpd of Western Canada Select heavy blend in April in first such purchase of the grade by an Indian refiner, the data showed. Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: Region/Count April March %Chg April %Chg Jan-April Jan-April %Chg ry 2017 2017 mth/mth 2016 yr/yr 2017 2016 yr/yr Latam Brazil 0.0 63.9 -100.0 34.9 -100.0 76.9 31.1 147.6 Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 17.3 -100.0 Ecuador 0.0 24.7 -100.0 0.0 -- 24.4 0.0 -- Mexico 137.8 63.7 116.3 0.0 -- 69.0 52.2 32.3 Venezuela 277.0 395.7 -30.0 279.0 -0.7 307.0 360.2 -14.8 Guatemala 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 414.8 548.0 -24.3 313.9 32.1 477.4 460.7 3.6 Asia Indonesia 0.0 0.0 -- 22.4 -100.0 0.0 11.1 -100.0 Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 38.2 -100.0 0.0 9.5 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 60.6 -100.0 0.0 20.6 -100.0 Middle East Oman 0.0 0.0 -- 34.5 -100.0 0.0 8.6 -100.0 Iran 128.5 58.0 121.4 0.0 -- 76.5 22.9 234.3 Iraq 306.1 200.5 52.6 140.7 117.6 214.3 187.5 14.3 Qatar 51.4 36.8 39.5 41.1 25.1 48.7 80.7 -39.6 Kuwait 0.0 0.0 -- 17.1 -100.0 0.0 12.9 -100.0 S Arabia 276.2 275.8 0.1 321.9 -14.2 303.9 360.7 -15.7 U.A.E. 15.7 63.2 -75.2 160.6 -90.2 66.6 88.4 -24.7 Dubai 0.0 15.8 -100.0 0.0 -- 12.3 4.1 196.2 TOTAL 777.9 650.3 19.6 715.8 8.7 722.3 765.7 -5.7 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 0.0 0.0 -- 32.8 -100.0 0.0 8.1 -100.0 Kazakhstan 33.6 63.0 -46.6 22.1 52.0 32.8 5.5 498.4 Russia 68.4 21.6 216.1 0.0 -- 22.7 0.0 -- TOTAL 102.0 84.6 20.5 55.0 85.6 55.5 13.6 307.2 Africa Nigeria 29.3 59.6 -50.8 0.0 -- 54.2 23.7 128.6 Cameroon 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 11.5 -100.0 Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 8.2 0.0 -- Egypt 18.2 35.3 -48.3 36.6 -50.2 32.0 27.3 17.2 Sudan 35.7 41.5 -14.0 0.0 -- 19.6 5.2 278.3 Eq. Guinea 0.0 0.0 -- 21.4 -100.0 0.0 5.3 -100.0 Algeria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 5.6 -100.0 TOTAL 83.2 136.3 -39.0 58.1 43.3 114.0 78.6 45.0 Canada 33.8 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 8.4 0.0 -- TOTAL ALL 1411.6 1419.2 -0.5 1203.4 17.3 1377.7 1339.2 2.9 The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. The data also include cargo that arrived in March and discharged in early April. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)