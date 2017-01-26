CHENNAI, India, Jan 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - It
took 8,500 men working two shifts every day for six months - and
three shifts for two months - to finish, ahead of schedule, the
Adani Group's giant solar power plant in southern India.
The vast, 10 sq km project in Ramanathapuram, in the
southern state of Tamil Nadu, is the world's largest solar power
station in a single location, according to the company.
It has the capacity to power 150,000 homes - and it is one
sign of how serious India is becoming about meeting its
renewable energy targets.
Considering the delays that commonly bog down infrastructure
projects in India, the speed at which the 648 megawatt project
was completed demonstrates the country's commitment to
renewables, said an analyst.
"The government is very clear about its solar plan, and
large installations are key to this plan," said Aruna
Kumarankandath of the Centre for Science and Environment in
Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi "is a real evangelist", and has
prioritised solar to meet the renewables target, she said.
As a signatory to the Paris Agreement on climate change,
India is committed to ensuring that at least 40 percent of its
electricity will be generated from non-fossil-fuel sources by
2030.
While coal still provides the lion's share of India's
energy, officials forecast the country will meet its Paris
Agreement renewable energy commitments three years early - and
exceed them by nearly half.
A 10-year blueprint released last month predicts that 57
percent of total electricity capacity will come from non-fossil
sources by 2027.
Solar energy is a particular focus. It makes up 16 percent
of renewables capacity now, but will contribute 100 gigawatts of
the renewable energy capacity target of 175 GW by 2022.
Of that 100 GW target, 60 percent will come from large solar
installations. The government is planning 33 solar parks in 21
states, with a capacity of at least 500 megawatts each.
GETTING CHEAPER
India's ambitious targets come at a time when renewable
energy is at a turning point in the country, as generating
electricity from renewables costs nearly the same as from
conventional sources.
The urgency also aims to fill a gap: India is among the
world's fastest growing economies, yet one-third of its
households have no access to grid power.
The renewables goal will help ensure "uninterrupted supply
of quality power to existing consumers and provide electricity
access to all unconnected consumers by 2019", according to the
blueprint.
The Adani plant, built at a cost of 45.5 billion rupees
($661 million), reflects the government's ambitions. It
comprises 2.5 million solar panel modules, 576 inverters and
6,000 km of cables, the company said.
The government grants some subsidies for solar and has
raised the investment target for solar energy in the country to
$100 billion, with Japan's Softbank and Taiwan's Foxconn among
others committing to the sector.
But there are hurdles, with land availability for solar
parks a chief concern. Conflicts related to land have stalled
industrial and development projects in India, putting billions
of dollars of investment at risk, according to a recent report.
"Land is definitely a concern, and there's also the issue of
transmission," said Kumarankandath.
"It's all very well to produce all this energy, but do we
have transmission lines capable of taking it up? We're also
going to need large quantities of water to clean the panels."
Some states are passing new land laws to make acquisitions
easier, while the government is also exploring innovative places
to install solar panels, including across the tops of irrigation
canals.
Meanwhile, the Adani group, India's biggest solar power
producer and also its top coal-fired generator, may be unseated
before long by China, which is building what it claims will be
the biggest solar farm on earth: an 850 MW plant on 27 sq km of
land.
($1 = 68.0477 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rina Chandran @rinachandran, Editing by Laurie
Goering. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the
charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, women's rights, trafficking, property rights, climate
change and resilience. Visit news.trust.org to see more
stories.)