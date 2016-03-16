Bombay Stock Exchange to add Kotak Mahindra, Tata Motors DVR to benchmark index
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
NEW DELHI Three Indian oil firms plan to invest $1.7 billion to pick up a stake in the Russian oil field Taas-Yuriakh, a source close to the matter said.
Indian Oil Corp (IOC.NS), Oil India Ltd (OILI.NS) and Bharat Petro Resources Ltd, the upstream arm of state-owned refiner Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL.NS), will also invest $180 million each as part of future capital expenditures, the source said.
The Taas-Yuriakh field is currently producing 20,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil and is expected to go up to 100,000 bpd in the next two years.
