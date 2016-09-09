Bombay Stock Exchange to add Kotak Mahindra, Tata Motors DVR to benchmark index
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
Indian shares fell on Friday, tracking weak regional equity markets, as investors booked profits following reports of a nuclear test in North Korea and amid uncertainty over the European Central Bank's future policy steps.
The benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.85 percent lower at 28,797.25, but posted a weekly gain of 0.93 percent.
The broader NSE Nifty closed down 0.96 percent at 8,866.70, but recorded a gain of 1.62 percent for the week.
