* NSE index down 0.06 pct, BSE index 0.01 pct lower
* Investors also await fiscal deficit data
* Bharti Airtel rises up to 4.9 pct
By Samantha Kareen Nair
Feb 28 Indian shares were little changed on
Tuesday after snapping a six-session winning streak in the
previous session as investors took a pause ahead of key economic
growth and fiscal deficit data due later in the day.
Investors will be watching closely the gross domestic
product (GDP) data to see if demand wilted in the final three
months of last year following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's
surprise decision to ban high-value currency notes.
A Reuters poll of 30 economists taken over the past week
showed economic growth slowed to 6.4 percent annually in the
October-December quarter.
"Only if growth falls below 5.5 percent or rises above 6.5
percent, would there be some need to re-assess India's growth
trajectory in the period ahead," Deutsche Bank analysts wrote in
a note.
Meanwhile, broader sentiment was positive on the back of
gains on Wall Street as investors awaited a speech by U.S.
President Donald Trump later in the day for signals on tax
reform and infrastructure spending.
"Overall, the domestic market has gained quite a bit in the
last few sessions. With no major trigger due immediately,
markets will be rangebound in the next couple of days," said
Siddharth Purohit, a senior research analyst with Angel Broking.
The broader NSE index was 0.06 percent lower at
8,891.3 as of 0601 GMT after declining 0.5 percent on Monday,
while the benchmark BSE index was down 0.01 percent at
28,809.02.
The NSE Bank index was almost unchanged after
snapping six consecutive sessions of gains in the previous
session. Bank of India Ltd climbed 2.3 percent, while
Punjab National Bank rose 1.3 percent.
Shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd rose as much as 4.9
percent after the country's largest telecoms network operator
said on Monday it would scrap national roaming charges from
April 1.
Meanwhile, Idea Cellular Ltd declined as much as
4.8 percent after Providence Equity Partners sold its 3.3
percent stake in the company.
(Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)