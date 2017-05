A man walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai September 21, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Indian shares closed marginally lower on Friday as global sentiment was subdued following comments by some U.S. Federal Reserve officials, although gains in individual stocks such as State Bank of India supported indexes.

The BSE Sensex closed down 0.17 percent at 28,077.00, ending the week about 0.3 percent lower.

The broader NSE Nifty fell 0.07 percent to 8,666.90, closing lower for the second consecutive week.

The Nifty Bank index touched a 17-month high, with State Bank of India gaining 4.1 percent.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)