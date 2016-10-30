India Grid Trust IPO fully subscribed on last day of sale
MUMBAI India Grid Trust's initial public offering to raise up to 22.5 billion rupees ($347 million) was 1.35 times subscribed on Friday, the last day of the sale, stock exchange data showed.
MUMBAI Indian stock markets ended lower in a brief session of special "muhurat" trading for the festival of Diwali on Sunday.
The trading session that lasted slightly over an hour on Sunday, saw the benchmark BSE index end marginally lower down 0.04 percent at 27930.21 points, while the broader NSE index closed down 0.14 pct at 8625.70 points.
"Muhurat" means auspicious in Hindi, and traders believe gains made during this auspicious session bring prosperity and wealth in the year ahead.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Euan Rocha)
MUMBAI State Bank of India reported its highest profit in six quarters on lower provisions for bad loans last quarter, but investors were wary about the outlook for its asset quality after the amalgamation of its five subsidiary banks from April.