The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is illuminated during the Diwali special trading session celebrating the annual Hindu festival of lights in Mumbai, October 30, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

MUMBAI Indian stock markets ended lower in a brief session of special "muhurat" trading for the festival of Diwali on Sunday.

The trading session that lasted slightly over an hour on Sunday, saw the benchmark BSE index end marginally lower down 0.04 percent at 27930.21 points, while the broader NSE index closed down 0.14 pct at 8625.70 points.

"Muhurat" means auspicious in Hindi, and traders believe gains made during this auspicious session bring prosperity and wealth in the year ahead.

(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Euan Rocha)