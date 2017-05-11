A relative stands beside a man who was injured after a wall that collapsed on a crowd of people celebrating a wedding on Wednesday night, inside a government hospital in Bharatpur, in Rajasthan, India May 11, 2017. REUTERS/K.K.Arora

Policemen inspect the debris of the wall that collapsed on a crowd of people celebrating a wedding on Wednesday night, in Bharatpur, in Rajasthan, India, May 11, 2017. REUTERS/K.K.Arora

Onlookers and police stand amid the debris of the wall that collapsed on a crowd of people celebrating a wedding on Wednesday night, in Bharatpur, in Rajasthan, India, May 11, 2017. REUTERS/K.K.Arora

NEW DELHI Twenty-three people were killed and 30 injured in Rajasthan when a wall collapsed on a crowd of people celebrating a wedding, police said on Thursday.

The 12-foot (3.6-metre) high wall collapsed late on Wednesday because of heavy rain, crashing down on the wedding party during dinner in a marriage hall, police official Bharat Lal Meena said.

Five children were among the dead, Meena said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a Twitter post he was pained by the accident. Weddings are elaborate affairs in India with even people of modest income inviting large numbers of guests to receptions, often in purpose-built halls.

