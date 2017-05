Ears of wheat are seen in a field near the village of Zhovtneve, Ukraine, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/Files

HAMBURG Indian importers purchased around 52,000 tonnes of Ukrainian-origin wheat in past weeks as India increases its wheat imports after a poor crop, European traders said on Friday.

It was for September shipment and follows 90,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat shipped to India in August and 52,100 tonnes in June, they said.

India is expected to increase international wheat purchases significantly over the coming months after a poor Indian harvest.

"Purchase interest by India remains active," one European trader said. "More sales from Ukraine are expected."

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)