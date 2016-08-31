An attendant holds a petrol nozzle at a petrol pump in the northeastern Indian city of Siliguri January 4, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

NEW DELHI Indian Oil Corp (IOC) will continue importing at least two liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes a month after the expansion of the Dahej import terminal on India's west coast, a top company executive said.

Terminal operator Petronet, which is also India's biggest single LNG importer, expanded the Dahej plant's import capacity by 50 percent to 15 million tonnes a year.

IOC will use its import capacity in the expanded terminal to continue importing LNG, said D. Sen, the company's business development director.

IOC purchased two LNG cargoes last week in a tender process, traders said.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by David Goodman)