NEW DELHI Indian Oil Corp (IOC) will continue importing at least two liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes a month after the expansion of the Dahej import terminal on India's west coast, a top company executive said.
Terminal operator Petronet, which is also India's biggest single LNG importer, expanded the Dahej plant's import capacity by 50 percent to 15 million tonnes a year.
IOC will use its import capacity in the expanded terminal to continue importing LNG, said D. Sen, the company's business development director.
IOC purchased two LNG cargoes last week in a tender process, traders said.
