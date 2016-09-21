MADRID, Sept 21 The world's biggest clothing retailer Inditex on Wednesday reported first half net profit up 8 percent from a year ago driven higher by strong sales as it focuses on flag-ship stores and its online platforms.

Inditex's solid earnings set it apart from European peers such as H&M and Next, which blamed a warm winter and a cold spring for below-forecast figures last week and consistently have lagged behind their Spanish rival.

Inditex's net profit was 1.26 billion euros ($1.40 billion), just above a Reuters polled forecast of 1.25 billion euros, on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 2.11 billion euros.

A Reuters poll forecast EBITDA of 2.1 billion euros for the six months from February to July. ($1 = 0.8985 euros) (Reporting by Angus Berwick; Editing by Paul Day)