May 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 15 points at 7,486 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.52 percent ahead of the cash market open.
MADRID, Sept 21 The world's biggest clothing retailer Inditex on Wednesday reported first half net profit up 8 percent from a year ago driven higher by strong sales as it focuses on flag-ship stores and its online platforms.
Inditex's solid earnings set it apart from European peers such as H&M and Next, which blamed a warm winter and a cold spring for below-forecast figures last week and consistently have lagged behind their Spanish rival.
Inditex's net profit was 1.26 billion euros ($1.40 billion), just above a Reuters polled forecast of 1.25 billion euros, on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 2.11 billion euros.
A Reuters poll forecast EBITDA of 2.1 billion euros for the six months from February to July. ($1 = 0.8985 euros) (Reporting by Angus Berwick; Editing by Paul Day)
