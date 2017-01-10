JAKARTA Jan 10 Indonesia's retail sales in
November grew 10 percent from a year earlier, a stronger pace
than in October, a Bank Indonesia (BI) survey showed on Tuesday.
October annual retail sales growth was revised to 8.1
percent from the previously reported 7.6 percent.
The central bank said retail sales in November were
bolstered for increased purchases of food items.
The survey of 700 retailers in 10 major cities predicted
that December annual retail sales growth would be 10.5 percent
from a year earlier, also led by higher sales of food items.
Respondents in the survey felt that price pressures were
expected to decrease in February. They also predicted that
retail sales will increase in the next three months.
(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Richard Borsuk)