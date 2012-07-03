BRIEF-Alahlia Insurance appoints PWC as financial adviser on merger with SGT
* Appoints PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) as financial adviser to assess value of Solidarity General Takaful (SGT) as part of merger process
JAKARTA, July 3 Indonesia aims to raise 500 billion rupiah ($53.30 million) in a sukuk auction on July 10 from the sales of sharia T-bills and project-based sukuk, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.
($1 = 9,380 rupiah) (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma)
* Appoints PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) as financial adviser to assess value of Solidarity General Takaful (SGT) as part of merger process
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on June 13