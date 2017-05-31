LOMBOK, Indonesia, May 31 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
J ust over three years ago, Herniati had never heard of tortilla
chips, let alone tasted them. Now she loves them - making the
crispy snacks has turned her from a housewife reliant on her
husband's unstable income into the main breadwinner.
The family of four used to live on less than $8 a day,
mostly from selling fish her husband caught. Herniati, who goes
by one name, said their income had quadrupled since she began
working, thanks to a project to improve local livelihoods.
"My income is now higher than my husband's. He's happy and
proud of me," said the 35-year-old, giggling. "With the money, I
first pay school fees for my children. Then we buy electronic
devices."
Lombok, a beautiful, rugged island in eastern Indonesia, has
long been overshadowed by its neighbour Bali. Located in West
Nusa Tenggara, one of Indonesia's poorest provinces, Lombok is
less developed, arid and prone to drought.
A sudden boom in its tourism industry has raised hopes
poverty can be reduced, but some locals instead fear a jump in
inequality.
Coastal villages are particularly vulnerable, experts say,
because they have limited access to markets, the natural
resources they rely on become degraded over time, and they
depend on a single source of income, usually fishing.
Climate change impacts such as sea-level rise and more
intense droughts and storms, combined with coastal erosion,
could exacerbate these problems.
In Herniati's fishing village of Lembar Selatan in West
Lombok, under an hour's drive from some of the island's most
popular beaches, many families live below the national poverty
line of around $27 per month.
But the villagers say their prospects have improved thanks
to the Coastal Community Development Project (CCDP), run by the
International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and
Indonesia's Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries.
Funded by the Spanish, U.S. and Indonesian governments, it
covers nine provinces in eastern Indonesia, a region that has
historically suffered from low levels of development.
The CCDP supports rehabilitation of natural resources such
as reefs and mangroves, provides fishing equipment to men, and
trains fishermen's wives to become entrepreneurs, linking them
with companies to sell their products. The villagers contribute
manpower and re-invest profits into their communities.
SAVING FOR THE FIRST TIME
"You can see there are many new buildings. It means they now
have extra money," said Sapta Putra Ginting, national CCDP
coordinator with the marine affairs ministry, pointing at brick
houses with fresh coats of paint.
"Previously, when the husbands could not work, they had to
borrow money at 100-percent interest rates. That's how our
fishing communities stayed deep in poverty," he added.
About a third of the village benefits from the project,
serving as a model for others who want to diversify their
incomes through environmental protection and market access,
Ginting said.
Local fisherman H. Nurudin said he has a personal savings
account for the first time, in which he has tucked away 7
million rupiah ($525.50).
A group of fishermen supported by the project has saved 18
million rupiah, he said, using the money to repair boats and
organise local events.
Sahdan, another villager in Lembar Selatan, has also seen
his fortunes change for the better.
The 67-year-old has been a fisherman for as long as he can
remember. For the past few years, however, he has been busy
managing the village's 64-hectare (158-acre) mangrove
conservation area.
Once a place with fast-deteriorating mangrove trees, it is
now a popular attraction after new trees were planted with CCDP
money. Shops, cafes and a housing project have sprung up nearby.
A walkway has been built among the mangroves, and revenues
from entry fees, boat hire and hosting weddings are so good that
Sahdan now fishes only occasionally, though catches are higher.
"Before the mangroves were planted we used to get 2 kg (4.4
lb) of fish a day. Now we get 5 or 6 kilos," he said, standing
in a wooden gazebo as youths paddled kayaks in the water below.
Scores of people visit every weekend, he added.
The mangrove park is doing so well Sahdan worries it could
become a victim of its own success. Land prices in the area have
soared from 2 million to 10 million rupiah per hectare, he said.
VALUE-ADDED PRODUCTS
The CCDP ends in December, but local authorities and
villagers plan to continue its work. National coordinator
Ginting said one strategy is to work with big companies like
Indonesia's state energy firm Pertamina, which has shown
interest.
Another is to incorporate CCDP activities into village
planning and budgeting, said Sarah Hessel, IFAD programme
officer for Asia-Pacific. Under the 2014 Village Law, the
national government aims to disburse up to $8.6 billion annually
- over $100,000 for every village - for infrastructure and
economic development until 2019, she added.
For Herniati and other fishermen's wives, there is no
question of stopping what they are doing. They remember enduring
years of stress over money and the safety of their husbands.
"The women worry every single day while the husbands are out
fishing," said Herniati. "We worry the boats will sink in bad
weather, that they cannot get fish when there are big waves."
The women now make tortilla chips and crackers, adding
Lombok's special ingredient - seaweed - to the recipe, as well
as more traditional Indonesian fare such as shrimp paste.
The products are then packaged and sent to Gerung, the
capital of West Lombok Regency, where they are sold by a local
business specialising in snacks and drinks including seaweed
coffee.
"Before, I just waited for my husband to come back and sell
fresh fish at the market," said Herniati outside the one-storey
building where the women work, built recently with their
profits. "Now we can sell value-added products. This has helped
increase our family income."
($1 = 13,320.0000 rupiah)
(Reporting by Thin Lei Win, editing by Megan Rowling; Please
credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of
Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women’s rights,
corruption and climate change. Visit news.trust.org)