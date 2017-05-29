SAO PAULO May 29 Brazilian healthcare services provider Notre Dame Intermédica Sistema de Saúde SA on Monday filed for regulatory clearance to launch an initial public offering, the latest in a wave of stock listings in Latin America's largest economy after a years-long drought.

The investment banking unit of Itaú Unibanco Holding SA will act as lead underwriter, according to documents filed with securities regulator CVM. The request accounted for a secondary share offering, with no mention of a primary offer.

Reuters had reported in February Intermédica had hired banks to manage an IPO, with controlling shareholder Bain Capital LP looking to cash in on growing investor demand for shares of Brazilian healthcare and personal services firms. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Paula Laier; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Nick Zieminski)