PARIS Dec 11 Iran is close to finalising a deal to buy dozens of passenger jets from Europe's Airbus, having signed a $16.6 billion deal with Boeing earlier on Sunday, an Iranian official told Reuters.

The Airbus deal, seen likely to involve a first batch of about half the 118 jets provisionally ordered in January, should be completed in "the next couple of days," the official said.

The two deals follow an intense final flurry of negotiations between Iran and Western planemakers in an effort to formalise provisional contracts announced earlier this year, which face mounting political criticism in both Washington and Tehran. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Geert Victor De Clercq)