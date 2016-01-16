WASHINGTON Jan 16 Democratic presidential
candidate Hillary Clinton on Saturday praised the release of
Americans held by Iran, but urged new sanctions on Tehran over
its ballistic missile testing program.
"I am greatly relieved by the safe return of American
prisoners from Iran," the former U.S. secretary of state said in
a statement following announcements of a historic and
multi-faceted deal between Iran and the United States.
She said if she were elected president in November, her
approach to Iran would be "to distrust and verify."
Clinton added: "Iran is still violating UN Security Council
resolutions with its ballistic missile program, which should be
met with new sanctions designations and firm resolve."
(Reporting by Kevin Drawbaugh; Editing by Paul Simao)