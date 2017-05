ANKARA Oct 28 The flow of Iranian natural gas to Turkey was halted after an explosion hit a gas pipeline in eastern Turkey, a senior Iranian official told Iran's semi-official news agency Tasnim on Friday.

"Iran's gas flow to Turkey has temporarily stopped because of a blast by some opposition groups inside Turkey around 1830 GMT on Thursday night," Interior Ministry official Majid Aghai told Tasnim. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Richard Pullin)