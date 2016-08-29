(Adds technical talks to start, context)
BAGHDAD Aug 29 The Iraqi government and the
Kurdish regional authorities agreed to start talks to resolve a
dispute on oil revenue-sharing that is holding back the nation's
crude exports, according to a statement from the Iraqi prime
minister's office.
The statement was published after a meeting in Baghdad
between Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi and Nechirvan
Barzani, prime minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government.
Iraq's oil ministry said on Friday it would consider selling
crude through Iran should talks with the autonomous Kurds about
oil exported by pipeline through their region from the northern
Kirkuk fields to Turkey fail.
"The meeting dealt with issues related to oil production and
distribution from the field of Kirkuk and the region" of
Kurdistan, the statement said. "It was agreed to start technical
talks" between the oil ministries of the two sides.
Iraq, OPEC's second-largest producer after Saudi Arabia,
depends on oil sales for 95 percent of its public income. Its
economy is reeling under the double impact of low oil prices and
the war against Islamic State militants.
The Kurdistan region produces around 500,000 barrels per day
(bpd) on its territory and exports those volumes via Turkey.
Baghdad would not be able to re-route those volumes to Iran but
could order shipments of some 150,000 bpd via Iran that are
being produced in the nearby province of Kirkuk.
Iraq's state-run North Oil Company resumed pumping crude
through the Kurdish-controlled pipeline to Turkey earlier this
month as "a sign of goodwill" to invite the Kurds to start
negotiations, Deputy Oil Minister Fayadh al-Nema said in an
interview with Reuters on Friday.
But the flow of crude extracted from Kirkuk by North Oil and
pumped in the pipeline has been running at about 75,000 bpd
since, or half the rate before it was halted in March, he said.
It would only be increased if there is an agreement, he added.
The pipeline carries crude to the Mediterranean port of
Ceyhan, where the Kurds have been selling it independently on
the international market, along with oil produced in their
northern region.
The Kurdish government has been calling on Baghdad since
March to resume the pumping of Kirkuk crude in full to help
Erbil fund its war against Islamic State.
(Reporting by Saif Hameed; Writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing
by Susan Fenton and Adrian Croft)