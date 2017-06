Iraq's Vice President Tareq al-Hashemi speaks to Reuters during an interview in Baghdad June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash/Files

BAGHDAD Iraq has issued an arrest warrant for Sunni Vice President Tareq al-Hashemi, a senior security official said on Monday, after the government obtained confessions linking him to what the official described as terrorist activities.

Interior Ministry spokesman, Major General Adel Daham, told a news conference that confessions by suspects identified as Hashemi's bodyguards linked the vice president to suspected killings and attacks.

The arrest warrant was signed by five judges, Daham added.

