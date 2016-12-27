JERUSALEM, Dec 27 (Reuters) -

* Israel Discount Bank said on Tuesday it named Uri Levin as president of its wholly owned unit Israel Discount Bank of New York.

* Levin will take up his new post no later than July 1, 2017.

* He will replace Ehud Arnon, who previously announced his resignation.

* Levin is currently Discount's CFO and the bank's head of the Planning, Strategy and Finance Division.

* Discount is Israel's fourth-largest bank. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)