TEL AVIV, July 15 Israeli private high-tech
firms raised $930 million in venture capital in the second
quarter, the highest quarterly amount since 2000, the Israel
Venture Capital (IVC) Research Center said on Tuesday.
This is up 38 percent from the amount raised in the first
quarter and 109 percent above the year-ago quarter, IVC, in
cooperation with the Israeli office of consultancy KPMG, said in
a report.
The quarterly figure included a $135 million investment in
Landa Digital Printing by German specialty chemicals group
Altana.
In the first half of 2014, 335 Israeli high-tech companies
raised $1.6 billion, an increase of 81 percent from a year
earlier, making it the strongest capital raising period on
record for Israel's high-tech industry.
"Mature, revenue growth companies are continuing to raise
significant capital," said Ofer Sela, a partner at KPMG's
technology group. "While in the past, venture capital funds saw
the M&A (mergers and acquisitions) route as providing the best
opportunity for revenue growth company exits, potential Nasdaq
IPOs (initial public offerings) are now a major driver of VC
investment."
Israeli high-tech companies are key drivers of the economy,
helping to spur growth of 3.3 percent in 2013. High-tech firms
raised $2.3 billion in 2013, the highest amount in a decade.
Israeli VC fund investments amounted to $153 million in
the second quarter, up 40 percent from a year earlier, IVC said.
"In the first six months of 2014, we counted 15 deals above
$20 million, nearly equal to the number of such deals for the
entire 2013," said Koby Simana, chief executive of the IVC
Research Center.
In the second quarter, the life sciences sector attracted
the largest share of funds at 27 percent.
