MILAN Oct 23 Italy's economy minister said on
Sunday the European Union must choose between allowing Rome to
raise its deficit to cope with a recent earthquake and the
migrant crisis, or the "Hungarian way" of putting up barriers,
which he said would spell doom for the bloc.
"Europe must choose which side to take. They can accept the
fact that our deficit goes up from 2 percent to 2.3 percent (of
gross domestic product) to tackle the earthquake and the migrant
emergencies," Pier Carlo Padoan told la Repubblica daily in an
interview.
"Or they can choose the Hungarian way, which puts up walls
against the migrants and must be rejected. That would be the
beginning of the end."
The Italian government has been stepping up an anti-Brussels
rhetoric after unveiling an expansionary 2017 budget plan last
week ahead of a referendum on constitutional reform that may
decide Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's political future.
The budget hiked previously agreed targets for the budget
deficit and the public debt, with Rome insisting it needs fiscal
leeway to deal with the migrant crisis on its Mediterranean
borders and reconstruction after a huge earthquake in August.
The European Commission has numerous concerns about the plan
and is considering sending Rome a warning letter, officials have
said.
In a further blow for the government, Fitch Ratings agency
cut its outlook for Italy on Friday, saying weak growth, high
debt and the uncertain outcome of the Dec. 4 referendum posed
risks to the euro zone's third-largest economy. Fitch said
Italy's track record of "repeated delay and back-loading of
fiscal consolidation reduces credibility."
Padoan said Italy had spent more money than any other
European state to deal with the inflow of migrants and refugees.
"So far no one has recognised our financial commitment ...
It's a political problem, that concerns the future of the
continent," he said.
Renzi was even more defiant on Friday, saying he will not be
swayed by the EU and will not change the budget law. "We want to
address the needs of Italian citizens, not Brussels
technocracy," he said.
Opinion polls suggest Renzi may lose the referendum on his
plan to reduce the role of the Senate and centralise decision
making. But he has packed the budget with potentially
vote-winning measures.
