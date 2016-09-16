MILAN, Sept 16 Italian state lender CDP,
infrastructure fund F2i and asset manager Orizzonte Sgr, which
own more than 60 percent in SIA, plan to list the payments
provider, three source close to the matter said on Friday,
without giving a precise time frame.
Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) said on Friday it had agreed
to sell a 14.85 percent stake in SIA to Poste Italiane,
lowering its stake in the group to 34.6 percent. The deal was
based on an equity value of 2 billion euros ($2.24 billion) for
SIA.
"CDP could further reduce its stake in SIA in the medium
term, without getting out of the group," one of the sources
said.
Another source said that Poste Italiane could eventually
become an "anchor investor" in SIA when the group prepares for
its initial public offering. None of the parties was available
for comment.
($1 = 0.8948 euros)
(Reporting by Luca Trogni; writing by Francesca Landini,
editing by Agnieszka Flak)