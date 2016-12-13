TOKYO Dec 13 Japanese government bond prices
slipped on Tuesday as the market absorbed a fresh supply of
five-year debt.
The benchmark 10-year yield was up half a basis point at
0.075 percent, not far from a 10-month peak of 0.080 percent
marked the previous day when it accompanied a surge in U.S.
Treasury yields.
The five-year yield was up a basis point at
minus 0.075 percent. The yield did manage to pull back from
minus 0.070 percent after a degree of demand was witnessed at
Tuesday's 2.4 trillion yen ($20.87 billion) five-year auction.
The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at the 5-year
sale rose to 4.48 from 3.56 at the last offering in November.
The super long zones fared better thanks to bargain hunting
following a recent rise in yields. The 20-year yield
was down 0.5 basis point at 0.630 percent after
briefly touching a 10-month high of 0.650 percent.
($1 = 115.0100 yen)
(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill)