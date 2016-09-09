TOKYO, Sept 9 Japan's Nikkei was flat in choppy trade on Friday as investors continued to look for clues to when U.S. interest rate will be increased and whehter the Bank of Japan will add to its aggressive monetary stimulus.

The Nikkei ended nearly flat at 16,965.76, and it was down 0.2 percent for the week.

Japanese stocks have been trading in a tight range in recent weeks as investors try to assess the outlook for U.S. interest rates and the Bank of Japan's monetary policy. Both the Federal Reserve and BoJ hold policy meetings on Sept. 20-21.

Although there were fresh catalysts on Friday, investors were nervous over heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula after North Korea conducted its fifth nuclear test.

Investors also awaited cues from a meeting between Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to exchange views on the central bank's comprehensive review of monetary policy.

The broader Topix declined 0.2 percent to 1,343.86 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.1 percent to 12,055.60. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)