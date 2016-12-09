TOKYO Dec 9 Japan's Nikkei hit a one-year high on Friday, boosted after Wall Street posted a record close overnight and as the yen weakened against the dollar.

The Nikkei gained 1.0 percent to 18,950.66 in midmorning trade, after rising to as high as 18,954.53, the highest level since December 2015. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)