LONDON Dec 15 JD Sports Fashion said it would retrain supervisory staff at its main distribution centre and open an investigation after undercover reporters raised the alarm about working conditions at the British retailer.

A year after a newspaper investigation revealed widespread failings at rival Sports Direct, a report by Channel 4 News this week showed workers at JD Sports saying that conditions were "worse than a prison".

JD, which has a market value of 3.1 billion pounds after its stock rose 51 percent this year, said it was deeply disappointed and concerned by the footage, which included one team leader saying that staff could be sacked on the spot for sitting down.

"Our employees are vital to our business, so we take any such allegations very seriously," JD said in a statement on Thursday.

"As a result, we will undertake to conduct a review of all our policies, their communication and implementation at the site."

The firm said it intended to retrain all supervisory and security employees at the facility, as a matter of urgency.

(Reporting by Kate Holton, Edditing by Paul Sandle)