LONDON Dec 15 JD Sports Fashion said it
would retrain supervisory staff at its main distribution centre
and open an investigation after undercover reporters raised the
alarm about working conditions at the British retailer.
A year after a newspaper investigation revealed widespread
failings at rival Sports Direct, a report by Channel 4
News this week showed workers at JD Sports saying that
conditions were "worse than a prison".
JD, which has a market value of 3.1 billion pounds after its
stock rose 51 percent this year, said it was deeply disappointed
and concerned by the footage, which included one team leader
saying that staff could be sacked on the spot for sitting down.
"Our employees are vital to our business, so we take any
such allegations very seriously," JD said in a statement on
Thursday.
"As a result, we will undertake to conduct a review of all
our policies, their communication and implementation at the
site."
The firm said it intended to retrain all supervisory and
security employees at the facility, as a matter of urgency.
(Reporting by Kate Holton, Edditing by Paul Sandle)