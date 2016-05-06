Rescue workers search for residents feared trapped in the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rain in Nairobi, Kenya, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

NAIROBI The death toll from the collapse of a building in the Kenyan capital a week ago has reached 42, police said on Friday.

Rescue workers have been pulling bodies from heaps of shattered and twisted concrete at the site in Nairobi's Huruma district since the multi-storey residential structure came down during torrential rain.

On Thursday four people were pulled out alive.

"140 people have so far been rescued alive after the building collapsed seven days ago," Japheth Koome, Nairobi police commander, told Reuters.

Kenyan police detained two brothers who owned the building and three local government officials for questioning but they have since been released on bail and are yet to be charged with any crime.

The Interior Ministry has said the building, built close to a river, had been earmarked for demolition, but local authorities had not acted on the order.

