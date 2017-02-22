BRIEF-African Dawn Capital sees FY HEPS between 36.94 and 43.25 cents per share
* Says basic loss per share will be between 52.44 and 58.74 cents per share, for period ended 28 February 2017
NAIROBI Feb 22 Barclays Bank of Kenya said on Wednesday that it posted a 10 percent drop in its pretax profit for last year to 10.852 billion shillings ($104.92 million). ($1 = 103.4300 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; writing by Duncan Miriri)
* Says basic loss per share will be between 52.44 and 58.74 cents per share, for period ended 28 February 2017
* Approved investment in panacee medical hong kong ltd for a total registered capital of hk$80 million