PRISTINA, Sept 15 Prosecutors in Kosovo have
brought charges against the leader of the country's only Islamic
political party, accusing him of inciting viewers to resist
state authority during a television broadcast two years ago.
Charges were also filed against four imams in the
predominantly secular Muslim state, where authorities are
concerned about militant Islamist recruitment after more than
300 people left in recent years to fight in Syria and Iraq.
In a 2014 television broadcast, Fuad Ramiqi, leader of the
then recently-founded LISBA party, criticised authorities over
the arrest of several imams on incitement charges and said: "We
will not remain idle in the face of terror."
He told Reuters: "These accusations against me are unfounded
and politically motivated."
Prosecutors said two of the imams faced terrorism-related
charges, though they did not publish the indictments. The other
two stood accused of inciting national, racial, religious or
ethnic hatred. All five were arrested more than a year ago but
were released later.
More than 50 of the Kosovars who are known to have left to
fight in the Middle East have been killed, and more than 100
people have been arrested or are under investigation for
recruiting or participating in the region's bloody wars. Some 70
Kosovars are believed currently to be in the war zones.
Under a new law, Kosovo citizens face up to 15 years' jail
for fighting in foreign wars.
