BRIEF-Citizens First authorizes redemption of outstanding shares of cumulative convertible preferred stock
* On May 15, board authorized redemption of 229 outstanding shares of cumulative convertible preferred stock as of June 30 - SEC Filing
SAO PAULO Oct 24 Kroton Educacional SA, Brazil's largest education company by market value, has tapped an unnamed bank to design and broaden student loan alternatives to state program Fies, Chief Executive Officer Rodrigo Galindo said on Monday.
(Reporting by Ana Mano; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese)
* On May 15, board authorized redemption of 229 outstanding shares of cumulative convertible preferred stock as of June 30 - SEC Filing
* Says reaffirms 2017 organic sales growth forecast of 2-4 percent, led by Pratt & Whitney