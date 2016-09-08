Sept 8 Kuwait's central bank released the following June money supply and bank lending data on Thursday, showing annual M2 money supply growth falling to its lowest level this year but bank lending growth accelerating. KUWAIT MONEY SUPPLY JUNE 16 MAY 16 JUNE 15 M1 change yr/yr (pct) -0.2 -0.7 -0.9 M2 change yr/yr 1.7 2.0 4.1 M2-M1 pct change yr/yr 2.4 2.9 6.2 Bank priv. sector claims yr/yr 7.2 6.5 4.7 KUWAIT CENTRAL BANK FOREIGN ASSETS bln dinars 9.00 9.413 9.055 change yr/yr (pct) -0.7 3.2 0.6 NOTE: Percentage changes are Reuters calculations based on official data. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by Larry King)