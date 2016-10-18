Oct 18 British bookmaker Ladbrokes
reported a 12.1 percent rise in third-quarter net revenue on
Tuesday, helped by a bookmaker-friendly and busy summer of
sport.
* The company, which agreed an all-share merger with Gala
Coral to create a 2.3 billion pound ($3.4 billion) betting
group, said net revenue for UK Retail rose 1.9 percent in the
quarter ended Sept. 30, while European Retail net revenue rose
11.3 percent.
* Ladbrokes' digital business revenue jumped 48.2 percent in
the quarter.
* Ladbrokes and Gala on Monday agreed to sell 359 shops for
55.5 million pounds to rivals, subject to approval from
Britain's competition watchdog, in a deal that will reduce their
footprint and pave the way for competition authorities to allow
their merger to proceed.
* Ladbrokes said on Tuesday that after getting the
Competition and Market Authority's nod for the sale, it would
look for the regulator's consent to complete the merger, subject
to the sale of one remaining shop.
