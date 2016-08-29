(Repeats story that ran on Aug. 28 with no change in text.)
By Marius Zaharia
VIENTIANE, Aug 28 The secretive communist
government of Laos, a country with a population of less than 7
million, rarely causes a ripple on the diplomatic circuit. And
yet its sleepy capital will spring to life next week when global
leaders arrive for an Asian summit.
Barack Obama will be among them, making the last push of his
presidency to 'rebalance' Washington's foreign policy towards
Asia, a strategy widely seen as a response to China's economic
and military muscle-flexing across the region.
The might of Laos' giant neighbour to the north is hard to
miss in Vientiane: wealthy Chinese driving SUVs overtake
tuk-tuks sputtering along the roads and Chinese-backed hotels
sprout from noisy construction sites in one of Asia's most
low-rise cities.
But diplomats say Obama could be pushing on an open door in
Laos, thanks to a change of government there in April.
They say the country's new leaders appear ready to tilt away
from Beijing and lean more closely towards another neighbour,
Vietnam, whose dispute with China over the South China Sea has
pushed it into a deepening alliance with the United States.
"The new government is more influenced by the Vietnamese
than the Chinese," said a Western diplomat in Southeast Asia."
"It's never too late for a U.S. president to visit."
Obama will become the first sitting U.S. president to visit
landlocked Laos, where the United States waged a "secret war"
while fighting in Vietnam, dropping an estimated two million
tonnes of bombs on the country. About 30 percent of the ordnance
failed to explode, leaving a dangerous and costly legacy.
Laos has strategic importance to both Vietnam and China.
Vietnam has a long land border with Laos that gives it access to
markets in Thailand and beyond. For China, Laos is a key
gateway to Southeast Asia in its "new Silk Road" trade strategy.
Laos, which is developing a series of hydropower plants
along one of the world's longest rivers, the Mekong, aims to
become "the battery of Asia" by selling power to its neighbours.
SHIFTING POLICY
It is difficult to read policy in Laos because its leaders
are so uncommunicative, but Western diplomats have detected some
shifts.
First, deputy Prime Minister Somsavat Lengsavad - who ran
the steering panel for a $7 billion Chinese rail project -
retired. The project is now believed to be on hold because Laos
is unhappy with the terms of the deal.
Officials of Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith's new
government, many of them educated in Vietnam, have visited Hanoi
en masse in recent weeks, their first foreign trip.
At two of the past meetings of the Association of Southeast
Asian Nations (ASEAN), which is currently chaired by Laos,
Vientiane has taken a more nuanced stance on Beijing than
neighbouring Cambodia, which is increasingly seen as a Chinese
satellite.
"The U.S. strategic interest in Laos is to see the country
be able to exert a certain degree of strategic autonomy because
you don't want ... (to) have something akin to the relationship
between China and Cambodia," said Phuong Nguyen of the
Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies
think-tank.
A defence official in Washington did not comment on wider
strategic issues but described Laos as "an important partner."
A China foreign ministry spokesman said "we welcome any
country, including those inside and outside this region,
developing constructive relations, as long as these ties are
really beneficial to regional peace, stability and prosperity."
LONG-TERM BATTLE
Beijing has invested around $1 billion annually in Laos in
2014 and 2015, a step up from the $4.5 billion invested
historically before 2014, according to figures from China's
Ministry of Commerce and state-run media.
For the United States, impoverished Laos is not a strong
investment draw.
"In Laos, we bring 7-8 companies to the table compared with
30-40 companies that Vietnam brings. But China- that's a totally
different ball game," said Anthony Nelson, director of the
U.S.-ASEAN business council.
"So there's no coincidence that the countries with the
lowest levels of development, Laos and Cambodia, are the most
willing to advocate for China's position in international
discussions."
But the Lao are closer culturally to Vietnam than they are
to China. Their businesses use Lao language signs and mixed
Lao-Vietnamese families incorporate local customs, while
Lao-Chinese families tend to be isolated.
"We are a bit frustrated with (China). They create their own
eco-system," a Lao businessman said.
