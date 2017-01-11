MOSCOW Jan 11 Khalifa Haftar, Eastern Libya's dominant military figure, has visited Russia's only aircraft carrier -- the Admiral Kuznetsov -- in the Mediterranean, the RIA news agency cited the Russian Defence Ministry as saying on Wednesday.

The ministry was quoted as saying that Haftar had spoken to Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu via video link about fighting terrorism in the Middle East. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Christian Lowe)