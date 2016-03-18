(Adds protest in Benghazi, French foreign minister, statement

By Ayman al-Warfalli
BENGHAZI, Libya, March 18 Libya's eastern
government said on Friday moves to impose a new U.N.-backed
unity cabinet on the country without a vote of approval by the
eastern parliament risked deepening the nation's crisis.
The unity government-in-waiting has called for an immediate
transfer of power, and its prime minister said in an interview
broadcast on Thursday that it would move to Tripoli from Tunis
in the "next few days".
Since 2014 Libya has had rival parliaments and governments,
one set based in Tripoli and the other in the east. Both are
backed by loose alliances of former rebels and armed brigades
which emerged amid the chaos that followed the overthrow of
Muammar Gaddafi five years ago.
Western governments have been pushing for the unity
government to start work, saying it holds the best hope for
ending Libya's turmoil and tackling the growing threat posed by
Islamic State militants.
The eastern government said in a statement on Friday that
while it supported the unity cabinet, any attempt to impose it
represented an "abuse of Libyan sovereignty and a lack of
respect for the democratic process".
"It will deepen the Libyan crisis and the economic
situation, increase division, and shatter the political accord
built on consensus," it said.
It also warned local and international parties to work with
the new government only after parliament gave its approval.
In eastern Benghazi on Friday, at least 500 people turned
out at a demonstration against the new government and in support
of the army, which has made major advances against Islamist
groups in the city in recent weeks.
One reason for deadlock over the unity government is the
demand from some in the east that the army there and its
commander, Khalifa Haftar, should not be sidelined in a
political transition.
The internationally-recognised eastern parliament has
repeatedly failed to vote to approve the unity government, but a
majority of its members signed a statement of support last
month.
The United States and European powers cited that statement
when they declared on Sunday that the unity cabinet was the
"only legitimate government in Libya".
French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said he had told
Libyan Prime Minister-designate Fayez Seraj at a meeting in
Tunis on Friday that France was "ready to offer help for the
security of the government".
But a Western diplomat said there was no immediate plan for
foreign military advisors to help the new government set up in
Tripoli.
The unity government and the Tunis-based presidential
council that appointed it have faced stiff opposition from
hardliners on both sides of Libya's political divide.
On Tuesday, the prime minister of the government based in
Tripoli warned the unity cabinet not to move there.
On Thursday, one of the many armed factions in the capital, the
Libya Revolutionaries, said it was prepared for a "long war" in
Tripoli if other groups tried to protect the unity government.
